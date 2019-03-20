A GARDA manhunt is underway for a violent inmate who is on the run after escaping from a Dublin hospital this morning.

A GARDA manhunt is underway for a violent inmate who is on the run after escaping from a Dublin hospital this morning.

Garda manhunt underway for violent inmate on the run from Dublin hospital

The 22-year-old man, who is serving a lengthy jail term for a serious knife attack on a homeless man, fled from St James’s Hospital in the south-inner city at around 8am.

He was receiving treatment and being escorted by two prison officers when he managed to escape.

Gardaí were notified immediately and are currently carrying out searches for the inmate. The Irish Prison Service has also launched an investigation into how he managed to escape.

A spokesman for the IPS said: “The Irish Prison Service can confirm that a prisoner has escaped from lawful custody while on escort to St James Hospital this morning.

“An Garda Síochána were notified immediately and provided with all the relevant information in relation to the prisoner. The Irish Prison Service is currently investigating the circumstances of the escape,” the spokesman added.

The on-the-run inmate is serving a partially suspended 10-year sentence at Mountjoy Jail after an unprovoked attack on a homeless man in the capital.

The victim was left with life-altering injuries and required close to 50 stitches as a result of the stabbing.

Online Editors