A massive investigation is under way after three juvenile teenage girls reported that they were victims of savage sex attacks by a number of males.

Garda manhunt after three teenage girls allege rape and sex assaults in Courtown Harbour

A manhunt is ongoing for a number of young men who gardaí want to question about the shocking alleged attacks which happened shortly after midnight on Sunday in Courtown Harbour, Co Wexford.

It is alleged that one of the girls was viciously raped while two others were sexually assaulted.

All the complainants are young teenagers and it is understood that their parents reported that the girls were sexually assaulted on Sunday morning.

It is alleged that more than one male was involved.

The girls have made official statements to specialist officers and have also been treated in hospital at a sexual assault unit.

Senior source said the teenage girls’ claims were being treated as “credible”.

The girls are understood to be originally from the Dublin area, and the attacks are understood to have happened close to the beach in the north Co Wexford seaside village.

Gardaí appealed for information in relation to the shocking case.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of a serious nature that is reported to have occurred on Sunday at approximately 12.15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford,” a garda spokesman said.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly anyone who was in the in the Burrow area between 10pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday who observed any suspicious behaviour to contact Gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the incident no further information is currently available. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman added.

The area where the alleged attacks happened was sealed off for a large number of hours on Sunday while a forensic and technical examination took place.

There has been no arrests do far in the case and last night gardai said that they did not have a description of the alleged attackers.

