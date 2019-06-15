Garda manhunt after 'frightening' sex attack on woman out walking

Gardaí are treating a "random" attack on a woman walking on her own as a "serious attempted sexual assault".

Superintendent Gerry Curley of Dundalk, Co Louth, said there was "no doubt" there was a sexual motive behind it.

The incident happened on the Táin walk, a popular pedestrian link between the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk and the Newry Road, on Thursday evening.

Supt Curley said a man approached the woman from behind. She "struggled with this person and she managed to pull herself away and he left".

She was walking on her own at the time, between 7.40pm and 7.50pm, and did not know her attacker.

"This is a random attack. She did not know who this person was, she was just out for a walk," he said.

Gardaí are not aware of any other similar incidents and said they were "looking for the public's assistance and any information".

Supt Curley added: "We know the culprit walked on to the Inner Relief Road so that is why we are looking for dash cam footage."

The attacker is said to be in his 20s, over six-feet tall, skinny with a tight haircut.

The woman did not need hospital treatment but Supt Curley said: "There is no doubt the assault was for a sexual motive."

He said it was a "serious attempted sexual assault" and "obviously if a female is attacked by a male in a situation like that, one would have to think there may have been some more purpose to it.

"This was a very frightening incident for the woman and we would like to catch the person responsible."

After the woman fought off her attacker, she raised the alarm and contacted gardaí.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on it to contact Dundalk garda station on 042-9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Irish Independent