Serving and retired gardaí will be joined by law enforcement colleagues to scale five mountains for charity.

Gardaí look to peak at right time for charity

The Garda Hi5 Challenge will see 35 gardaí, past and present, team up with PSNI and Australian Federal Police members to take on the highest peaks in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales. This year the climbers will aim to fundraise in excess of €20,000 for the RNLI, Mountain Rescue Ireland and the depression support charity Aware.

Members of the group were also part of the Garda 4 peaks challenge in 2017 which raised €80,000 for Aware.

All donations go directly to the charity as all climbers must self-finance their own participation.

