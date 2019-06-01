Garda Lazer - perhaps Ireland's best law enforcement dog?

Canine crusader Lazer has taken another bite out of crime after the Garda hound located a woman hiding in a busted cannabis grow house.

For the second time this week, the crime-fighting dog barked up the right tree, this time sniffing out a woman hiding in the attic of a grow house in Co Clare containing cannabis worth €900,000.

The woman, a foreign national in her 20s, was arrested at the scene after Lazer found her in the crawl space of the attic at the premises.

She was arrested and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 by the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit who were supported by local uniform and plainclothes Gardaí, the Western Region Armed Support Unit and the Cork Garda Dog Unit, from which Lazar comes.

More than 500 cannabis plants at various growth stages were found at Tinarana House on the edge of Lough Derg, near Killaloe.

Lazer deserves a lot of treats - earlier this week, he was hailed a hero for helping locate a car jacker in Cork, who held a 40-year-old woman at knife point.

It's understood the alleged carjacker (25) approached the female driver while she was stopped at a traffic light, and ordered her out of the car.

The man is said to have panicked when the lights changed however, and after fleeing on foot, Lazar later located him hiding in a ditch and assisted in his arrest.

Gardai have tweeted that Lazar, who is attached to the Cork Dog Unit - will be off- duty this weekend.

“Lazer having a well-earned rest after a tough week in the spotlight.”

“It's dog eat dog out there,” they continued.

We're sure they're treating him to a well deserved bone.

Online Editors