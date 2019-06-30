Gardaí have launched an investigation after a woman's body was found off the coast of Donegal this morning.

Gardaí launch probe after a woman's body is recovered off the coast of Donegal

The body was found in water off the coastline at Bundoran around 9am by people out walking.

The body was recovered and taken to Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Gardai have said the results of the post mortem on the body will determine which direction their investigation will take.

Gardai have appealed for anybody with any information to come forward.

Online Editors