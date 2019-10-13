Cork gardaí are set to launch a murder investigation after a man died following a severe beating.

Cork gardaí are set to launch a murder investigation after a man died following a severe beating.

Gardaí launch murder investigation after man died following severe beating near Cork park

The man, who is in his 30s, was discovered unconscious when emergency services attended an incident near the Mardyke Walk, a short distance from the city centre, around 1am today.

A tent pitched in the area was on fire and gardai and Cork Fire Brigade units attended to extinguish the blaze.

However, a short distance from the burning tent a man was discovered lying unconscious on the ground.

He was visibly injured and it is believed he had been the victim of a vicious assault.

Gardaí believe he was punched and kicked during a prolonged attack.

It is understood the tent that was ablaze was being used by the man.

The injured man was immediately rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Despite desperate efforts to stabilise his condition, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí confirmed that a homicide investigation is set to be launched.

"The State Pathologist has been notified and the scene is currently preserved," a garda spokesperson said.

"The post mortem is due to take place this (Sunday) morning."

"We are appealing for any persons who were in Mardyke Walk area between 12 midnight and 1am this morning and who may have witnessed any activity in the area or any motorists who may have passed through Mardyke Walk around these times and have Dashcam footage to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

The area around the Mardyke Walk in Cork has been nicknamed 'Tent City' over recent months due to the number of homeless people living there in tented accommodation.

Gardaí stressed that the identity of the deceased will only be confirmed when all relatives have been informed.

He is in his mid 30s and is Irish.

Online Editors