Gardaí launch murder investigation after death of man (53)

Gardaí have launched a murder probe after a 53 year old man was found beaten to death in Waterford.

The death of the man, who is from the Portlaw area, is now being treated as murder after it was confirmed he had suffered injuries consistent with him having sustained a serious assault.

A full post mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow but it is understood the man sustained severe head injuries consistent with having been beaten with an implement such as a hammer or heavy bar.

It is understood the man was lying unconscious with severe head injuries when emergency services attended a property at the Coolfin Meadows estate in Portlaw, some 20km from Waterford city.

Gardai and paramedics were called to the area shortly before 3pm after it was reported a man had been injured following a confrontation.

A man in his 20s, who was known to the deceased, was later arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Tramore Garda Station where he is being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The young man is from the Waterford area. He can be held for an initial period of 24 hours.

The injured man was rushed to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) in a critical condition.

However, despite desperate attempts to stabilise his condition, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene remains cordoned off pending a full forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí have also commenced door-to-door inquiries to determine if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious in the hours before the man's death.

Locals expressed shock at the tragedy.

The area involved is described as being extremely quiet.

Local sources indicated that the arrested man was known to the deceased though they are not related.

Online Editors