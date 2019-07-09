An investigation has been launched after a suspected human leg bone was discovered on a beach in Co Louth.

Gardaí launch investigation after suspected human leg bone discovered on Co Louth beach

Drogheda Coast Guard were notified of the discovery at around 8pm yesterday and arrived at the scene at The Haven, Baltray.

Gardai are now probing whether the bone was part of a human leg.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that the bone has been taken away for further examination.

"Gardaí from Drogheda Garda Station are investigating the discovery of a bone in The Haven, Baltray, yesterday evening Monday 8th July 2019 at approximately 20:00.

"The item will now be technically examined."

Drogheda Coast Guard also reported the find on its Facebook page.

"Drogheda Coast Guard where tasked after what is believed to be a human leg bone (pending examination) was found on the beach at Baltray.

"The area was preserved and Gardaí notified.

"The bone was taken away by Gardai for further examination.

"Remember if you see someone in trouble on or near the water dial 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard."

