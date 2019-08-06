Gardaí launch appeal to find missing Cork teenager (15)

The gardaí have appealed for the public's assistance in locating missing Cork teenager Eric McLoughlin.

The 15-year-old from Mitchelstown was last seen in Ballygiblin on August 2 and it's believed that he may have travelled to Dublin.

He is described as being 5’6’’ in height and of slim build. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Eric or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors