Garda killer Aaron Brady moved to Portlaoise Prison

Garda killer Aaron Brady who was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment for the capital murder of Detective Adrian Donohoe has been transferred to the maximum security Portlaoise Prison.

On Wednesday Brady (29), from Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, officially began his sentence in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin.

However, due to the seriousness of his crimes prison authorities transferred him to Portlaoise in the afternoon on Friday, which houses some of Ireland’s most dangerous criminals and gangland figures, including several members of the Kinahan crime faction.

Portlaoise is regarded as one of the most secure prisons in Europe.

Among the inmates in Freddie “Fat Freddy” Thompson, a senior of the Kinahan cartel who was jailed for life last year for the murder of David Douglas.

A source said Brady, prisoner 74326, is hopeful he will be accepted onto the IRA wing but prison sources say his chances are generally regarded as slim.

Brady is the first person in 35 years to be convicted and jailed for capital murder, the most serious crime on the Irish statute books.

Since his sentencing on Wednesday the married father of one is now serving, the longest imprisonment term of any prisoner in Ireland.

He was also sentenced to a further 14-year concurrent jail term for the armed robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co, Louth on January 25th, 2013.

A 2013 Supreme Court decision ruled that those convicted of capital murder should, like all other prisoners, be entitled to 25 per cent remission, reducing his time to 30 years.

Brady now faces the possibility of a further consecutive sentence for witness intimidation and perverting the course of justice.

Gardaí believe he was the mastermind of a campaign to disrupt his trial which saw threats to a witness and sensitive evidence being circulated online.

Online Editors