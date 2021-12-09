Garda Jerusalema Challenge video most liked Irish tweet of 2021

Best feet forward: Gardaí across Ireland responded to the Jerusalema dance challenge in a bid to lift the nation’s spirits during the pandemic

The Gardaí’s take on the Jerusalema dance challenge was the most liked Tweet from an Irish account in 2021.

Members of An Garda Síochána came together in February earlier this year to take part in the viral dance.

The original tweet now has nearly 45,000 likes and more than 6,000 retweets.

Responding to a challenge from the Swiss police, who released their own version in January, gardaí from stations across the country performed to the tune of Jerusalema by Master KG.

The social media dance craze started last year with the catchy tune by the South African DJ and producer bearing the title of the world’s most ‘Shazam-ed’ song last year.

Drone footage showed members dancing on the roofs of garda stations and at various scenic rural locations.

There were even two equine participants from the Garda Mounted Unit.

As the year comes to an end, here are some of the most popular and liked Tweets on Irish Twitter.

It seemed like a new day for more than just America and this Tweet by the newly inaugurated Joe Biden in January was the most liked by Irish Twitter this year.

https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1351897267666608129

An Garda Síochána’s #JerusalemChallenge certainly had the country talking. It was the most liked Tweet from an Irish account.

https://twitter.com/gardainfo/status/1356554527806259200

August was a busy month for sporting moments. Wherever your footballing allegiances lie, Cristiano Ronaldo was the reason the most retweeted sporting moment of 2021.

https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1431283208889544707

Irish Twitter was able to show how wonderfully proud it was of Rhys McClenaghan and his phenomenal Olympic journey with this most liked Irish sporting post.

https://twitter.com/McClenaghanRhys/status/1421814376516837381

In another moment of connectedness, Irish Twitter came together to share in Jimmy Carr’s grief at the loss of his friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock.

https://twitter.com/jimmycarr/status/1427952104019271681?lang=en

But on a happier note, Irish and global Twitter shared in Twitter’s own sense of humour after other social platforms encountered some gremlins.

https://twitter.com/twitter/status/1445078208190291973?lang=en

The brand of breakfast lovers up and down the country created another marmite moment in February when Weetabix suggested enjoying their breakfast favourite with Heinz beans.

https://twitter.com/weetabix/status/1359074254789165059

Closer to home, from writers to readers, Irish Book Twitter was united in its sadness at hearing of the closing of one of Dublin’s oldest bookshops, Chapters.

https://twitter.com/chaptersbooks/status/1454002198254346242

And it wouldn’t be an Irish #YearOnTwitter if some of the most liked Tweets didn’t celebrate our nation’s humour. We all got the giggles when one Irish user’s Dad had a little difficulty trying to wish his son a happy 40th.

https://twitter.com/paulmcdonnell88/status/1347316624014061568

While another fashionista felt the full force of Irish honesty with her fashion choice, creating an #OnlyOnTwitter moment and a thread of fellow stories that you can’t but laugh at.

https://twitter.com/janky_jane/status/1426981976142123010

On a more serious note, unsurprisingly #covid19 and #covid19ireland topped the list as the most used news hashtags on Irish Twitter during 2021.

#Micaredress and the struggles of mica-affected homeowners was the second most discussed Irish news story.

The tragic disappearance and passing of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe #noahsarmy in June.

#Leavingcert2021 saw some strong opinions from Irish Twitter users this year and fifth place for the second year in a row saw #brexit continue to dominate the news agenda.

In international news, sport dominated the stories and topics on Irish Twitter in 2021. The comings and goings and ups and downs at Manchester United saw #mufc top the list.

For the first time, #bitcoin has entered the top of the list as one of the most discussed international topics this year, reflecting the global surge in conversations around this theme. In fact, Crypto Tweets grew by a massive 42pc in the year after lockdown.

Keeping up with the football theme, #euro2020 and #lfc were the next most discussed hashtags, followed again by #brexit.

For a third year in a row #LoveIsland tops the list for the most talked about entertainment moment on Irish Twitter.

#Eurovision is always one of the biggest nights of the year on the platform and it came in second on our list.

We couldn’t come together to celebrate in person, but we did share our #StPatricksDay together on Twitter.

The return of #LineOfDuty and AC12 had Irish Twitter gripped and rounding out the list is the TV show on the lips and at the fingertips of the country every Friday night, the #LateLateShow.