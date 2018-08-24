Gardaí issue fresh appeal for witness following fatal collision in Kildare

Gardaí in Kildare have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a 4x4 vehicle on August 17.

The incident happened at around 2:15pm on Friday, August 17 on the R445 near Monasterevin.

The motorcyclist, a man in his fifties, was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the black Isuzu crew cab, a man in his sixties who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was also taken by ambulance to hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

They are particularly anxious to speak to the driver of a silver Nissan Micra which was travelling behind the Isuzu in the direction of Monasterevin.

Online Editors