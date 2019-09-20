Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information on fire that killed a woman and two children in in Kildare 32 years ago

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information on a house fire which killed three people 32 years ago today.

The fatal fire claimed the lives of Barbara Doyle (20), Mary Ellen Byrne (8) and Kerrie Anne Byrne (3) at a house in Church Lane, Kilcock, Co Kildare on Saturday, September 20, 1987.

Two years ago, new evidence led gardaí to believe that the fire was started intentionally and the incident was upgraded to a murder investigation.

An incident room has been established at Leixlip Garda Station and gardaí have appealed for anyone who knows anything about the fire to contact them.

On the night of September 20, 1987, Ms Doyle was babysitting her nieces, Mary Ellen and Kerrie at their home in Kikcock, Co Kildare. The girls' parents, Aidan Byrne (now deceased) and Elizabeth were at a 21st party. Sometime between 3am and 4am on Sunday morning a fire swept through the house.

"The gardaí have been liaising with the family and in an effort to bring closure to this, we're firmly of the belief that there are persons in the community who have information in relation to this fire," said Supt Paul Dolan.

"We would urge any person who has information to come forward and make contact with An Garda Siochana at the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or at Leixlip Garda station at 01-6667800," he added.

