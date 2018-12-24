Gardaí issue appeal for missing man

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing man in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí are hoping to trace Tomas Martinkus (29) who is missing from his home in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon.

He was last seen on December 19, 2018 at approximately 5am. His family and friends are concerned for his safety.

Tomas is described as 5' 10" with brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Tomas was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Strokestown on 071-9633002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardai also thanked the public for their assistance with an earlier appeal concerning a separate case.

