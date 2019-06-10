Gardaí are appealing for information on a 10-year-old girl who was last seen this morning as she left for school.

Gardaí issue appeal for missing girl (10) last seen this morning as she left for school

Maria Thorgaard Sonne was last seen by her family when she left her home for school in Dublin 8 at approximately 9am this morning.

She was reported missing by family members to gardaí this evening.

Gardaí at Kevin Street are investigating the young girl's disappearance.

Missing: Maria Thorgaard Sonne

She is described as bring approximately 4ft 11 in height, of slim build with long dark hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Maria was wearing a grey school jumper with a red stripe around the neck, grey school skirt, grey socks and pink runners, a black coat and carrying backpack with a floral pattern.

The ten-year-old girl, who is part Dutch, is understood to have moved to Ireland in the last number of months.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01-6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

