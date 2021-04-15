Garda investigations focus on ‘The Master Smelter’ as 300 catalytic converters seized in Dublin raid

Around 300 catalytic converters were seized during a garda search operation in north Dublin yesterday as gardaí continue to attempt to build a case against the master criminal known as ‘The Smelter.’

The criminal who is aged in his 50s is suspected of being the “go-to-guy” for thugs who have been involved in a nationwide spree of stealing catalytic convertors from vehicles.

The catalytic converter is a section of a vehicle’s exhaust where gases from the engine are passed over and through a metal that breaks down pollutants within and CATs as they known have become rich pickings for organised criminals worldwide because as gardai warn, the items “cannot be uniquely traced to one vehicle.”

The CATs contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium which are then brought by the gangs who have been stealing them from vehicles to specialist metal refiners who can extract the precious metals inside.

Senior sources say that one particular middle-aged criminal has built up a reputation as the ‘Master Smelter.’

“He operates out of at least three counties and he is the man that the CATs generally end up with as he has the expertise to extract the precious metals which are then often legitimately shipped out of the country,” a senior source explained.

“Apart from Dublin he has bases along the border and in the midlands – the criminals who are coming to him with the convertors are actually getting very little cash out of the enterprise than what he is,” the source added.

Depending on the type of catalytic convertor, there can be up to seven grams of precious metals in the CAT and the criminals can get anything between €100 to €300 for each unit they steal and then sell on.

‘The Smelter’ does not have any serious criminal convictions but has been a major target for gardaí for years who have investigated him in a number of organised stolen car probes.

“He has connections to a number of organised burglary gangs and is someone who has been in the game for a long time – he is making a fortune,” the source pointed out.

Gardaí announced details of Wednesday’s search operation in which they said they “seized 300 catalytic convertors weighing a total of 1275kg with an estimated value of €150,000.”

There were no arrests in the operation and while one vehicle that arrived at the premises was seized for not having tax or insurance, another suspect vehicle that drove near the location sped away when they saw the large garda presence there according to sources.

“At approximately 10am yesterday morning, Gardaí attached to the DMR Divisional Crime Task Force searched a business premises in St. Margaret's, Co. Dublin under warrant,” a garda spokeswoman said.

“They were assisted by personnel from Ballymun Garda station, Fingal County Council and a Customs and Revenue Officer and dog handler.

“The search was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and subsequent regions,” she added.

There were around 1,400 cases of CAT theft recorded nationwide last year with over 100 of these happening already this year.

Senior sources are concerned that this figure may be “just the tip of the iceberg” as it is estimated that many victims of this type of crime do not report it to gardaí as they may not be even aware that their vehicle has been targeted.

One of the big problems facing gardaí is that the criminals involved in this type of crime can remove the CAT from the vehicle in the space of just two minutes and sources say that it is “virtually impossible” to detect the criminal unless they are caught-in-the-act.

