Garda investigation as mother (28) left fighting for life with head injury

A 28-year-old woman is fighting for her life after suffering a serious head injury.

Gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth, said they were investigating the incident and that the woman remained in a critical condition.

The woman, who has young children, is understood to be on life support after surgery to remove pressure from her skull. Her family are by her side in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí in Drogheda were called to the scene in the Rathmullen Park estate at 6pm on Saturday. The woman was removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí said the scene at Rathmullen Park was preserved for examination and "a full investigation on a number of lines [is] ongoing". They have not confirmed how the woman was injured. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, local councillor Paul Bell said: "I would ask people to give gardaí whatever co-operation they can in the course of their investigation. "The community has expressed to me its deepest concerns and alarm and the depth of its concerns for the health and welfare of the individual now in Beaumont hospital receiving treatment."

Irish Independent