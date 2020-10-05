Garda investigation after man attacked and abducted in Donegal

Gardai say their investigations are ongoing. (stock photo)

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted, abducted and forced into a car in Donegal on Sunday.

A male in his 30s was assaulted by three males at a house in Convoy, Co Donegal and was then forced into a Grey Mercedes Benz that then drove away.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45am on Sunday, October 4, and the man was found around six hours later at approximately 5:30pm in Convoy, Co Donegal.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The offending vehicle was located by the PSNI outside a residence in Castlederg, County Tyrone and three males and two females were arrested on Sunday evening.

An incident room has been set up at Letterkenny Garda Station and a full investigation is underway into this incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident at Oak Park, Convoy, County Donegal, at approximately 11:45am, to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any persons that may have observed a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors