Gardaí investigating vehicle hijacking in Dublin suburb

Gardaí are investigating the hijacking of a vehicle last Saturday in a southside Dublin suburb.

A woman in her 20s was followed to her home in the Lehaunstown Lane area of Foxrock at approximately 1.30am on Saturday morning.

She was then forced to get out of her car by an unknown male, who stole her car.

The woman was left uninjured and her car was later seized by gardaí.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.

