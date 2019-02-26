Gardaí investigating underground blaze at Dublin apartment complex

Gardaí are investigating an underground fire in Santry, Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating an underground fire in Santry, Dublin.

Fire units from Dublin Fire Brigade battled the blaze underground at an apartment complex in Northwood.

Gardai were alerted to the incident shortly before 8pm after being notified by the Dublin Fire Brigade.

It is understood up to four cars were damaged by a fire in the underground apartment while damage was also caused to a ground floor apartment.

Several units from the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

Senior investigators attended the scene to examine the scene and the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established and this will be investigated by the fire service and Gardai.

Residents report hearing at least one loud bang before a large number of emergency service vehicles arrived at the scene.

Online Editors