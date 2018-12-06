Gardaí investigating three suspicious incidents overnight in Drogheda

Gardaí are investigating three suspicious incidents overnight in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Gardaí are investigating three suspicious incidents overnight in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Emergency services were first made aware of a fire in a shed at Donore Road at approximately 8.45pm.

According to gardaí, the shed was "extensively damaged".

It is understood an accelerant was used in the incident.

Nobody was injured and investigations are ongoing.

Shortly afterwards, a suspected petrol bomb was thrown into the front living room of a house in The Drive Riverbank area.

The alarm was raised at approximately 10pm.

Two people were in the house at the time, but nobody was injured in the incident.

The fire was put out early and the damaged was limited to the front room.

Gardaí were then made aware of a car on fire at an address at Tredagh View, Marley's Lane at approximately 2. 15am this morning.

It is understood an accelerant was used in this incident.

It is not yet known if the incidents are connected to an ongoing feud in the Drogheda area.

Online Editors