Gardaí investigating suspected sexual assault in Cork city centre

A woman was brought to the specialist sexual assault assessment unit in the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) in the early hours of this morning.

The woman, who is understood to be in her 30s, raised the alarm with a number of people near the Simon Community facility on Anderson's Quay.

She was in a very distressed condition and members of the public comforted her until she could be transferred to SIVUH.

Gardaí had earlier received a report of a suspected assault in an area near Brian Ború Bridge.

However, when uniformed officers attended the scene, no-one was spotted near the area.

Gardaí now hope to be able to speak with the woman later today about the precise circumstances in which she was injured.

However, the woman is expected to remain under medical treatment.

Detectives will also review footage from a number of CCTV security cameras in the area to determine movements between Brian Ború Bridge and Brian Ború Street around the time in question.

Anyone who spotted suspicious activity near Brian Ború Bridge or the adjacent Cork quays is asked to contact Gardaí.

