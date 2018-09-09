Gardaí investigating suspected knife attack in capital

Gardaí are investigating a suspected knife attack in Dublin's city centre last night.

Gardaí in Kevin Street are investigating the assault on the 29-year-old man, who sustained a number of stab wounds in the assault.

The incident occurred on the O’Donovan Rossa Bridge near Merchants Quay at approximately 11.45pm.

The man was taken by ambulance to St. James’s Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made to date and inquiries are ongoing.

The scene is currently preserved to facilitate a forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01- 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors