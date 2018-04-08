Gardaí investigating 'sudden death' of man in Dublin
Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man at his home in Dublin.
His body was found at around 4.30pm in Mount Eustace, Tyrrelstown.
The man was in his 50s and a technical examination is currently underway.
A garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie: "Gardaí from Blanchardstown are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a man (50s) at his home in Mount Eustace, Tyrrelstown.
"The State Pathologist has been notified and a technical examination is taking place of the scene.
"The body will be removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall and a post mortem will take place tomorrow morning. The results will determine the course of the investigation."
Online Editors