News Irish News

Sunday 8 April 2018

Gardaí investigating 'sudden death' of man in Dublin

Amy Molloy

Amy Molloy

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man at his home in Dublin.

His body was found at around 4.30pm in Mount Eustace, Tyrrelstown.

The man was in his 50s and a technical examination is currently underway.

A garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie: "Gardaí from Blanchardstown are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a man (50s) at his home in Mount Eustace, Tyrrelstown.

"The State Pathologist has been notified and a technical examination is taking place of the scene.

"The body will be removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall and a post mortem will take place tomorrow morning. The results will determine the course of the investigation."

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News