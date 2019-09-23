Gardaí investigating shooting at house in north Dublin

Gardai are investigating a shooting at a house in Cabra in north Dublin late last night.

A man, woman and two children were in the house on St Attracta Road when several shots were fired at it at 11.45pm.

The glass in the front door was shattered in the attack, and bullets also hit the door frame.

There were no reports of injuries.

Gardai sealed off a section of the road and this morning a forensic examination was being carried out by members of the garda technical bureau.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Online Editors