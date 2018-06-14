Gardai are investigating whether a reported incident in Co Carlow last week has any connection to an alleged attack and rape on a female in Co Kildare two days ago.

Gardaí investigating second alleged sexual attack on young woman by three men

A young woman has told gardai that she was approached by three men in the Bagenalstown area of Carlow and sexually assaulted.

The incident is alleged to have happened at around 2am on Monday June 4. Independent.ie learned of this report after it emerged on Tuesday evening that a young woman was allegedly attacked by three men and raped by one of them while walking home in the Clane area of Kildare.

The Kildare incident is alleged to have taken place on Millicent Road, Clane between 1am and 1.30am on June 12. The woman, who is Irish, was returning from a night out socialising at the time. It is believed the three suspects are foreign nationals and it has been alleged one of the men raped the young woman.

It is understood the young woman then called into a house in a nearby estate and raised the alarm. The young woman has spoken to gardaí and has said that she did not know the men prior to the attack.

A garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie that it is not known if the alleged incidents are connected at this stage. "Investigations are ongoing," they added.

Gardai are urging anyone with anyone information to contact them at Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 774120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors