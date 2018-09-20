Gardaí investigating robbery of cash in transit van in south Dublin
Gardai are investigating the robbery of a cash in transit van in Killiney in south Dublin.
A man armed with a handgun threatened a security officer who was handling a cash box at the Killiney Shopping Centre on Rochestown Avenue at around 10.30am yesterday morning.
After grabbing a cash box he was driven away from the scene in a waiting Nissan Micra in the direction of the M50.
There were no reports of injuries and no shots were fired in the raid.
It is understood the raiders escaped with a five figure sum in Sterling and Dollars.
Online Editors