Thursday 20 September 2018

Gardaí investigating robbery of cash in transit van in south Dublin

Stock photo
Conor Feehan

Gardai are investigating the robbery of a cash in transit van in Killiney in south Dublin.

A man armed with a handgun threatened a security officer who was handling a cash box at the Killiney Shopping Centre on Rochestown Avenue at around 10.30am yesterday morning.

After grabbing a cash box he was driven away from the scene in a waiting Nissan Micra in the direction of the M50.

There were no reports of injuries and no shots were fired in the raid.

It is understood the raiders escaped with a five figure sum in Sterling and Dollars.

