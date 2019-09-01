GARDAÍ are investigating reports of two suspicious approaches to children in Cork.

GARDAÍ are investigating reports of two suspicious approaches to children in Cork.

Gardaí investigating reports of two suspicious approaches to children

The alleged incidents occurred on Blarney Street and in the Knocknaheeny area of Cork city around 6pm on Saturday when youngsters reported that they were approached by two men in a car.

One man apparently attempted to engage the children in conversation by the parked car and, a few minutes later, the second man attempted to force them into the vehicle.

The two quick-witted children immediately fled the scene on foot.

At that point, the car drove off at speed.

Gardaí are investigating reports a second similar incident occurred a short time later in the Blarney Street area.

It is unclear whether the incidents are related or involved the same individuals.

CCTV security camera footage from premises in the Knocknaheeny and Blarney Street areas is now being checked in a bid to identify the vehicle and its occupants.

One garda source said it was unclear whether the incidents were a sick prank that went wrong or a sinister approach to children.

Anyone who spotted suspicious behaviour in the Blarney Street or Knocknaheeny areas of Cork's northside are asked to contact Gardai.

The investigation came three weeks after gardaí were alerted to an incident in north Cork where the male driver of a car exposed himself and engaged in lewd behaviour in front of a teenage girl.

Gardaí are still attempting to trace the vehicle involved.

Online Editors