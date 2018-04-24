News Irish News

Tuesday 24 April 2018

Gardaí investigating reports man tried to lure girl (10) into car

Stock Image
Amy Molloy

Gardaí are investigating reports that a man tried to lure a young girl into a car in south Dublin.

The 10-year-old girl was walking in the Daletree area on Sunday evening when a man - who was reportedly by himself - approached her.

The young girl then ran home and her parents notified gardaí.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardai in Rathfarnham are investigating a suspicious approach in the Daletree area of Ballycullen on Sunday the 22nd of April 2018 at around 6pm. A young girl was stopped by a lone male in a car. But she ran off."

