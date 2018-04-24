Gardaí investigating reports man tried to lure girl (10) into car
Gardaí are investigating reports that a man tried to lure a young girl into a car in south Dublin.
The 10-year-old girl was walking in the Daletree area on Sunday evening when a man - who was reportedly by himself - approached her.
The young girl then ran home and her parents notified gardaí.
A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardai in Rathfarnham are investigating a suspicious approach in the Daletree area of Ballycullen on Sunday the 22nd of April 2018 at around 6pm. A young girl was stopped by a lone male in a car. But she ran off."
Online Editors