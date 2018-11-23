Gardaí investigating massive row in popular Dublin pub which left number of people injured

Gardai are investigating a large row in a popular Dublin pub late last night which left a number of people injured.

The fight broke out in the Long Mile Inn on the Long Mile Road between Crumlin and Walkinstown shortly before midnight.

It is understood there was criminal damage caused to the interior of the pub in the incident and a large number of people were seeing running from the premises, some with obvious injuries.

As Gardai responded a traffic collision happened nearby but it is not yet known if this was related in any way to the fight in the pub.

One line of inquiry being investigated by Gardai is that a man who was running from the pub to get away from the violence was hit by a car passing the scene.

One man was taken to St James’s Hospital to be treated from injuries but it is not clear if the injuries are from the traffic collision or the large disturbance in the pub.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardai were this morning protecting the scene pending a forensic examination by members of the garda technical bureau.

No arrests were made but Gardai will be examining CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events that led to the violent disturbance.

