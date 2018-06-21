Gardaí investigating 'malicious' fire at house which homeless family recently moved into

Gardaí are investigating a fire which appears to have been "maliciously" started at a house in Dublin in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Ballyfermot at around 1.30am last night.

A young family recently moved into the house after spending the last two years living in a hotel. The property was one of the first homes to be delivered as part of the Government’s Repair and Lease scheme last month.

Nobody was in the house at the time the fire broke out. A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí were called to a fire at a house in Ballyfermot, at approximately 1:30am today. Dublin Fire Brigade also attended. A technical examination will take place today and this will determine the course of the investigation."

It is understood the fire started near the front door of the house. A resident in the area said she was awoken by screams last night.

"We heard two young girls screaming 'fire, fire' and we went outside. The guards and fire brigade were at the scene within minutes. "It's awful as they have only been living there a few weeks ago. It's a very quiet road so it's shocking to think someone might have done this on purpose."

A spokesperson from the Peter McVerry Trust told Independent.ie the fire appears to have been "malicious".

"There was a small fire at the property which damaged the door and part of the hallway. The cause is unknown and the Gardai are investigating as it seems to have been started maliciously.

"Work has already started to repair the damage done. The tenants, who were not in the property at the time of the incident, have been re-housed elsewhere in the city today by Peter McVerry Trust. "Once the property has been repaired it will be re-let and that will happen as soon as possible."

