Gardaí investigating large 'rickshaw fire' in Dublin's city centre

Gardaí are investigating after someone apparently set fire to a collection of rickshaws in Dublin's city centre.

"Large volumes of smoke" were reported from the fire that took place in a building on St Michans Street in Smithfield in Dublin, near the Four Courts, at around 10pm last night.

The incident was attended by the seven fire engines from the Dublin Fire Brigade and the Gardai.

The fire was reported to the Gardai at around 2:30 am this morning.

"Large volumes of smoke" were reported in the area. Tyres and rickshaws are believed to be involved.

The fire is believed to have involved "rickshaws and tyres."

"As a precaution, close all windows if you are nearby," the Dublin Fire Brigade wrote in a tweet last night. "Tyres and rickshaws are believed to be involved."

Traffic restrictions have eased at the fire off Chancery St, with one fire engine remaining on scene damping down hotspots.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that nobody was injured in the incident.

They also said no arrests have been made.

Traffic restrictions have eased in the area but Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that one fire engine remained at the scene at 10am this morning.

