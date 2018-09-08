News Irish News

Saturday 8 September 2018

Gardaí investigating large 'rickshaw fire' in Dublin's city centre

'Large volumes of smoke' were reported from the fire that took place in a building on St Michans Street in Smithfield in Dublin (Photo: Twitter/DFB)
'Large volumes of smoke' were reported from the fire that took place in a building on St Michans Street in Smithfield in Dublin (Photo: Twitter/DFB)

Payu Tiwari

Gardaí are investigating after someone apparently set fire to a collection of rickshaws in Dublin's city centre.

"Large volumes of smoke" were reported from the fire that took place in a building on St Michans Street in Smithfield in Dublin, near the Four Courts, at around 10pm last night.

The incident was attended by the seven fire engines from the Dublin Fire Brigade and the Gardai. 

The fire was reported to the Gardai at around 2:30 am this morning.

The fire is believed to have involved "rickshaws and tyres."

"As a precaution, close all windows if you are nearby," the Dublin Fire Brigade wrote in a tweet last night. "Tyres and rickshaws are believed to be involved."

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that nobody was injured in the incident.

They also said no arrests have been made.

Traffic restrictions have eased in the area but Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that one fire engine remained at the scene at 10am this morning.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News