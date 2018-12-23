Gardaí investigating if fatal shooting is linked to ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud

A man has died after being shot in west Dublin on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at around 6.50pm at Blakestown Cottages in Blanchardstown.

The victim is understood to be a man in his 30s and is well known to gardai. Officers are probing whether the shooting is related to the capital's ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

It is believed the man was was shot in the head outside his home.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and the office of the State pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

