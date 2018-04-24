Gardaí investigating if car in serious four-vehicle crash was involved in two earlier collisions
Gardaí are investigating if a car, which was in a serious four-vehicle collision on the South Quays in Dublin, was involved in two other collisions earlier that day.
Three people were hospitalised following the crash which happened on Wellington Quay at around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.
A car struck the wing mirror of an official garda car. It then continued a short distance before hitting the rear of a taxi which was pushed into the path of a truck travelling in the outside lane.
The driver of the car (20s), the driver of the taxi and a passenger were all taken to St James's Hospital with minor injuries.
A garda spokesman told Independent.ie: "Gardaí in Pearse St are investigating a collision on Wellington Quay, one of the cars involved was an official Garda car.
"Gardaí are investigating the possibility that the car involved in the crash at wellington Quay was involved in two earlier minor collisions at St Stephens Green and Tara Street.
The road remained closed for most of the day but has since reopened.
The traffic ban on College Green had to be lifted to alleviate traffic and a number of diversions were put in place.
Gardai are asking for any witnesses to contact them at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000.
Online Editors