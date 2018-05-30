GARDAÍ are investigating whether teenager Cameron Reilly was lured to his death over the phone by someone he trusted.

GARDAÍ are investigating whether teenager Cameron Reilly was lured to his death over the phone by someone he trusted.

Gardaí investigating if Cameron Reilly (18) 'lured to his death with phone call from a trusted friend'

The murder victim’s missing mobile phone is expected to prove crucial to the garda investigation, as it may help identify the killer.

A senior source last night told Independent.ie that Cameron Reilly’s iPhone 8 may have been removed from the scene to hide any trace of a text message or phone call made before the killing. Detectives believe that this was done as the killer, or a person working with the killer, lured Cameron to the field where he was murdered.

Flowers have been left near where the body was found. Photo: Collins

The college student’s body was found on Saturday morning in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth, by a man walking his dog. A post-mortem examination confirmed that Cameron Reilly suffered a violent death.

He was strangled and subjected to a vicious assault, before his body was left in the field for several hours. Sources say Cameron had a disagreement with somebody on Friday night while socialising with a group of local youths, and that this may have been the trigger to set the murder in motion.

“Cameron was a quiet young man who wouldn’t go looking for trouble or invite himself into it, but he was lured to that field by someone he trusted, and whatever app or call that was used to do that could have left a trace on his phone, and that is why the phone is missing.” While gardaí have spoken with many of the people who were out with Cameron on Friday night, they are still anxious to talk to other youngsters.

Gardaí are conducting a fingertip forensic search of the field where Cameron was found, and are following a number of potential leads.

They are also continuing to appeal to any of Cameron’s friends, who have heard what may have happened to him, to come forward in strictest confidence.

“We would ask home and business owners in Dunleer to check their property including wheelie bins and waste skips. We would also ask anyone offered a phone for sale as described to contact us,” Inspector John O’Flaherty said. Yesterday, it emerged that a female teenager was being investigated for possibly playing a possible role in the murder.

A group of up to 20 male and female teenagers had been drinking and socialising in the area the day before his remains were found. However, gardaí believe that only a small number of teenagers were present when the murder happened.

On Monday, youths could be seen escorting gardaí around the field where Cameron Reilly’s body was found. Friends of Cameron were still deeply upset yesterday over the horrific incident. “I used to be his best friend when we were in school together,” said one young woman.

“He was always very quiet and had so many friends, many of them being girls. He never once got himself into trouble and was as loyal as they come. “I’ve been crying all day and just can’t get my head around what happened,” she said. Investigators are hopeful that DNA evidence will play a role in helping to establish the person who inflicted the fatal injuries to Cameron.

Online Editors