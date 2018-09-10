Gardaí investigating if arrested woman 'provided key help' in Bray Boxing Club shooting

Gardaí have arrested a close female associate of a suspect in the Bray Boxing Club murder case.

The woman, who is aged in her late 20s and from Dublin's north inner city, was arrested on Saturday evening in the capital and was brought to Dundrum garda station, where she was still being questioned last night.

It is understood that gardaí are investigating whether the arrested woman had provided "key help" on the day of the murder of innocent 50-year-old father-of-three Bobby Messitt, who was shot in the attack.

Investigating officers also raided two properties, including one in the East Wall area on Saturday night, as part of the massive investigation.

The woman, who is not suspected of having had an active involvement in the reckless gun attack, can be detained for up to a week.

Her close male associate continued to be questioned at Bray garda station last night after his arrest in the north west of the country late on Thursday.

His period in detention was extended at a court hearing over the weekend.

The north inner city criminal was arrested by gardaí at around 9pm on Thursday, only three days after arriving back in Ireland on a flight from Spain.

The criminal had been in Malaga since July after travelling back and forth from Spain on a number of occasions following the barbaric gun attack.

Gardaí believe that boxing coach Pete Taylor was the target of the attack at 7am on June 5 at his club.

However, no exact motive for the attack has been established as of yet.

Gardaí are hoping a clearer motive may be established in the coming days.

Senior sources described it as a "pure miracle" that more people were not killed in the attack.

Mr Taylor was shot in the arm during the incident, with another innocent man, Ian Britton (35), also shot and suffering minor injuries.

There is no evidence that the gunman has yet been paid for the botched shooting and that he was "financially down on his luck" in the months leading up to the murder.

A Garda Information Message warning Pete Taylor of a threat against his life was issued to him in early July.

However, there is no suggestion that Mr Taylor, who is the father of the Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor, or any of the boxers he coaches are involved in organised crime.

In July, Mr Taylor said the shooting at his gym has left him "homeless" and "jobless".

"People are afraid and I understand that.

"You're like a bad disease to everybody.

"But they're afraid of what they're reading and the slant being put on it," he said in an interview with the Irish Independent.

Irish Independent