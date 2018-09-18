Gardaí investigating if €140k debt assault was carried out on orders of high-profile criminal

Specialist gardai are probing if a vicious assault that was recorded and posted online was carried out on the orders of a high-profile criminal over an alleged €140,000 debt.

Detectives are investigating if associates of an up-and-coming convicted drug dealer were behind the violent attack, which happened in the back seat of a car driving along a rural roadway.

The footage, circulated on social media, shows one man repeatedly punching and kicking the victim in the head and body, while threatening him over the alleged debt.

As the attack is carried out, the man taking the video can be seen smirking while sitting in the passenger seat of the car.

This individual is considered by gardai to be a close associate of a north west-based drug dealer, originally from west Dublin, who has now come to the attention of gardai nationally.

The driver of the vehicle is not visible throughout the video footage.

During the clip, which lasts just under one minute, the victim is asked, "where's the money? Get the f**king sorted man", before being struck in the head repeatedly.

"One hundred and forty grand. One hundred and forty f**king grand. How did you lose that?" he added.

The thug then asks the victim what happened to the money belonging to "Barry".

The man being attacked then pleads for mercy, repeatedly telling the attacker that he will get him the money and to stop hitting him.

"I'll get the money, I'll get the money. F**king hell, man, Jesus Christ," he adds, after being struck in the face a number of times again.

During the minute-long recording, the man is struck a total of 25 times in the head and body, including being kneed in the face.

A senior source last night told the Herald that no complaint had yet been made in relation to the incident, but that gardai were carrying out inquiries into the footage.

"Gardai attached to organised crime units are analysing the footage, for intelligence purposes and to identify those involved, as well as who the victim is in this incident," the source said.

"No formal complaint has yet been received, and given the nature of what has happened and the fact that serious organised criminals may be involved, there m ore than likely won't be.

"Early examinations of the footage point to it having been taken in a rural village as opposed to Dublin, but nothing has been confirmed at this stage."

As the video of the assault continues, the man handing out the punishment beating then says: "Listen to me, you are coming with us.

"I'm telling you now, you are coming with us."

He then orders the man being attacked to "start ringing people for me now", before the video ends.

The thug carrying out the attack is understood to be an associate of the north-west gang boss who has previously served a lengthy jail term after being caught with cannabis.

He has been a long-term target for gardai in that region, but is now on the radar of Dublin and national garda units after expanding his criminal enterprise.

It has also not yet been established exactly when the incident happened.

Detectives are also attempting to determine if the €140,000 debt was linked to a recent drug seizure that was made in the west Dublin area.

On that occasion, a teenager was arrested after the local drugs unit carried out a planned search.

A large amount of drugs were seized, but the victim in the video was not the individual arrested in that operation.

