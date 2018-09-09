Gardaí investigating fatal Bray Boxing Club shooting arrest woman in Dublin area

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of Bobby Messitt at Bray Boxing Club have arrested a woman.

The woman, aged in her twenties, was arrested in the Dublin area yesterday evening.

She is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundrum Garda Station.

Gardaí are continuing to detain a man in his thirties who was arrested on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and gardaí said further updates will follow.

Shooting

Innocent Bobby Messett (50) was shot dead in the shocking attack at the club in the Wicklow seaside town on the morning of June 7.

Boxing coach Pete Taylor (57), father of world champion Katie Taylor, was injured in the shooting. Ian Britton (35) also suffered minor injuries in the mayhem.

Gardaí arrested the chief suspect for the shooting at around 9pm on Thursday in the north-west of the country, just three days after he arrived back in Ireland on a flight from Spain.

The north inner city criminal had been based in Malaga since early July after moving there in the aftermath of the reckless gun attack.

Sources have revealed that gardaí had obtained vital DNA evidence from a van used in the murder as well as crucial CCTV of the gunman riding a bicycle from the Ringsend area of the capital to the north inner city after he discarded the getaway vehicle on Pigeon House Road.

An exact motive for the attack has not yet been established but gardaí believe that Pete Taylor was the intended target of the gunman. Mr Taylor has denied he was the target.

The well-known boxing coach was issued with a Garda Information Message, or GIM, form warning him of an official threat against his life in early July.

Despite the grave threat, there is no suggestion that Pete Taylor or any of the boxers he coaches are involved in organised crime.

Online Editors