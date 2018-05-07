News Irish News

Monday 7 May 2018

Gardaí investigating discovery of young man with serious head injuries

Gardai at the scene this morning. Picture: Independent.ie
Gardai at the scene this morning. Picture: Independent.ie
Denise Calnan

Denise Calnan

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a critically injured man in a West Cork town in the early hours of this morning.

The man, aged in his twenties, was found unresponsive with serious head injuries on the footpath on Chapel Street, Bandon at approximately 3.20am.

The young man was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are currently at the scene which has been preserved for forensic teams. 

They have begun an investigation to establish the cause of his injuries.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023 8852211.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News