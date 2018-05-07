Gardaí investigating discovery of young man with serious head injuries

The man, aged in his twenties, was found unresponsive with serious head injuries on the footpath on Chapel Street, Bandon at approximately 3.20am.

Gardaí are currently at the scene which has been preserved for forensic teams.

The young man was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

They have begun an investigation to establish the cause of his injuries.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023 8852211.