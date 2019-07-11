Gardaí investigating discovery of man's body at house in Wexford

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body at a house in Co Wexford.

The 60-year-old was found dead at his home on Bellefield Road in Enniscorthy yesterday.

A garda spokesperson said the man’s body has now been removed for a post mortem and that will determine the course of the investigation.

The post mortem is due to be carried out later today.

Gardai and emergency services were alerted to the scene on Wednesday and the area has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Online Editors