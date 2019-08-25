Gardaí are investigating after a man was discovered with serious head injures in a housing estate in Tallaght last night.

Gardaí are investigating after a man was discovered with serious head injures in a housing estate in Tallaght last night.

Gardaí investigating 'definite line of inquiry' after man (34) discovered with serious head injuries

Emergency services were called to the incident at at Killinarden Estate shortly after 11pm after the man was found by a passer-by who raised the alarm.

The injured man was taken by Gardaí to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be critical.

Sources said that gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry into the assault.

It’s understood the injured male was involved in an argument at a nearby pub yesterday evening, and it’s being investigated if there is a link between this incident and the assault.

No arrests have yet been made but investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

In Meath, gardaí are investigating after they were alerted to a separate incident at 3am on Saturday morning.

A man (21) is in a serious condition in hospital after he was found who lying on the ground on Watergate Street, Navan.

He was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where his condition was described as serious.

Gardaí in Meath are also appealing for anybody who was in the Watergate Street area between 2.45am and 3.30am who may have witnessed the assault or any motorists who may have passed through Watergate Street around those times and have Dashcam footage to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 - 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors