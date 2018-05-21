Gardaí investigating circumstances around death of baby girl

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby girl in Waterford last month.

The body of the baby was discovered at a premises on April 22, 2018.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that there is an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery. It is understood the baby's body was found in the Health Service Executive Community Care offices on the Cork Road in Waterford city.

RTE News reports that the baby's mother, a young woman from the city, was brought by a relative to the out-of-hours Caredoc service on the Sunday morning. It is believed she gave birth to the baby in a bathroom. The baby's body was discovered in the Caredoc service after the woman was brought to University Hospital Waterford and inquiries were made.

A post-mortem examination has taken place but the results have not yet been released for operational reasons. A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

