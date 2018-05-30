News Irish News

Wednesday 30 May 2018

Gardaí investigating assault on woman (21) 'in a licensed premises'

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a 21-year-old woman in a licensed premises in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The alleged incident was reported to have occurred at 10.50am on Sunday morning in a premises on Bridge Street.

The young woman is understood to have sustained cuts to her face during the assault, the Dundalk Argus reports.

Gardaí in the town are also investigating a minor assault on a 57-year-old man as he was walking along the Inner Relief road.

It is understood another male, who was in a ‘08’ registered BMW which drove up along the road, jumped out and assaulted the man, leaving him with an injury under his left eye.

