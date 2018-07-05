News Irish News

Gardaí investigating as 'shots fired at two men while they sat in van'

Amy Molloy

Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident in south Dublin this evening after a number of shots were fired at two men while they sat in a van.

The incident happened in the Earlsfort area of Lucan at around 5.15pm.

A garda spokesman said two men attended Clondalkin garda station reporting that "shots had been fired at them, from a car, while they sat inside a van."

A car has since been found burnt out on the Nangor Road in Dublin 12.

No injuries were sustained in the incident and investigations are ongoing.

