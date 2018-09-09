Gardaí investigating as pensioner's body discovered at house

Gardai have sealed off a house in Co Donegal after the discovery of a pensioner's body.

The body of the man, who was aged 84, was discovered by his niece at his cottage at Faugher, Portnablagh.

Gardai were alerted and the house was sealed off.

A Garda investigation has been launched into the cause of the man's death.

A forensic team are currently at the scene.

The man was last seen last night when he was visited by relatives.

There are no indications yet if the man had suffered any injuries.

