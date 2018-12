An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found outside a house in west Cork this morning.

Gardaí investigating as body of man (50s) found outside house in west Cork

The discovery was made at around 10.30am in Direens, Dunmanway.

His body is due to be removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

