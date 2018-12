Gadraí are investigating after a body was discovered on farmland in Co Offaly this morning.

Gardaí investigating as body found on farmland in Offaly

The body was found in the Edenderry area at around 9am.

A garda technical inspection is due to be carried out and the coroner has been notified.

Investigations are ongoing.

