Gardaí in Dublin are investigating the alleged assault of a young boy at the Scientology centre in Dublin.

Gardaí investigating alleged assault of young boy by security guard at Scientology centre

A garda spokesman said they received reports of an assault on a minor by a security guard at the centre in Firhouse on Saturday, January 13.

Investigations into the alleged incident are ongoing. "Gardaí in Rathfarnham received reports of an assault on a minor by a security guard at a location on Firhouse Road, Rathfarnham on 13/1/18 at approximately 6:30pm. Enquiries are ongoing," the garda statement said.

It is understood the mother of a young boy claimed her son was attacked at the centre and that he received a number of injuries. Independent.ie has contacted the Church of Scientology for comment.

Meanwhile, a protest was held yesterday in opposition to a drug rehab centre linked to Scientology, which plans to take over a site beside a crèche and Montessori school in Ballivor, Co Meath. Locals gathered to highlight their outrage over the proposed 56-bed Narconon facility.

Narconon, officially an international not-for-profit drug rehab organisation, is widely accepted as being funded and operated by Scientologists. Meath County Council confirmed, in an email to Fine Gael councillor Noel French, that Narconon made inquiries about the planning requirements for a drug rehab centre.

The council previously stated it had received no such inquiries.

Online Editors