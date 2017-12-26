Gardaí investigating after woman's body found at Dublin flat

The body of a woman (40s) has been found at a flat in south Dublin.

The body of a woman (40s) has been found at a flat in south Dublin.

The discovery was made at around 12.40pm this afternoon at the woman's home on Rathmines Avenue.

Gardaí said the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the body remains at the scene. A post mortem is due to be carried out tomorrow morning and the results will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Several members of the Garda Technical Bureau were working at the scene this evening. The first-floor flat in the large Dublin City Council flats complex was sealed off by garda officers as it undergoes an intensive examination by the specialist gardai.

A garda van remained at the flats complex throughout the evening as uniformed gardai and detectives conducted door-to-door inquiries in the vicinity. Members of the local community expressed shock and sadness at the woman's sudden death.

A woman living in the same building said it was "horrible" to hear that she was dead. "It's very sad. She was a good neighbour to me."

Online Editors